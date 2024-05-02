Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 teaser: Pawan Kalyan as vigilante warrior fights evil emperor in epic action-saga

Pawan Kalyan Vs Bobby Deol in epic saga

The teaser opens with soldiers oppressing the poor by looting and killing them. As a young girl asks her father, “Do our lives have no value. They are exploiting us and taking away our hard earned income.” Her father replies, “Everyone is answerable to the higher authority. Our leader loots us who in turn gives his wealth to the Nawab of Golkanda who is governed by the Mughal emperor.” Bobby is revealed in his fierce avatar as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Then the man tells his daughter that God will send someone to rob everyone including the Mughal emperor. Pawan's character is than revealed jumping from a fort as he battles an entire army with swords and spears.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit is written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. It is jointly produced by A Dayakar Rao and AM Rathnam under the production company Mega Surya Production. The action-saga is distributed by Reliance Entertainment. Oscar winning music composer MM Keeravani is credited for the movie score and soundtrack. Ben Lock has given the VFX for the vigilante action-thriller. Ben has earlier supervised the graphic work in films like Aquaman, Warcraft, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 also features Nidhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Vikramjeet Virk, Nargis Fakhri, Jisshu Sengupta, Dalip Tahil, Sachin Khedekar and others in crucial roles. The movie is scheduled to release in 2024. However, an exact date is yet to be announced by the makers.