Chiranjeevi hosts Russian delegates in Hyderabad to discuss creative collaborations. Watch

Actor Chiranjeevi recently hosted some delegates from Russia at his home in Hyderabad. On Thursday, the actor met with the delegates to discuss creative collaborations between the Telugu film industry and their country. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi says Teja Sajja fulfilled his dream by starring in HanuMan: I wanted to make a film like that long ago) Chiranjeevi with Russian delegates in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi meets Moscow delegates

A delegation from the Culture Ministry of Moscow met Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. Julia Golubeva, Cinema Advisor to the Minister of Government of Moscow, Ekaterina Cherkez Zade, Head of Center for Creative Industries Development, Federal Agency for Strategic Initiatives - Moscow, Maria Sitkovskaya, Director, Universal University and other delegates met the actor, according to a press note shared by the actor’s team.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Pictures and videos of the meeting have now found their way online. The delegation spoke to Chiranjeevi about creative collaborations between the Indian and Telugu film industries and the Russian creative industry. They also expressed a keen interest in promoting the shooting of Telugu films in Russia. In one of the videos shared by fans, Chiranjeevi can be seen chatting away with the delegation.

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

Upcoming work

In 2023, Chiranjeevi tasted both success and failure with Waltair Veerayya and Bholaa Shankar. The former film also starred Ravi Teja and was a success at the box office; the latter which also starred Keerthy Suresh received lukewarm response. He is now shooting for the socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The film marks the comeback of Trisha to Telugu cinema after years.

Filming is currently in progress and expectations are high as Vassishta’s previous film Bimbisara was a massive hit. Numerous sets were extensively created at Annapurna Studios for the film’s shoot. Apart from Hyderabad, the film has so far been shot at Maredumalli, Nalgonda and Lingampally.

Initially there were rumours that the film is a sequel to Chiranjeevi’s hit film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, but Vyjayanti Movies clarified on X that only they own the 1990 film’s rights. Vishwambhara is slated to release on January 10, 2025.