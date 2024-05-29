Pushpa 2 song Sooseki: Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun get their groove on in BTS video. Watch

Fans were in for a surprise on Wednesday, as the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule released the lyrical video of the new song Sooseki first. Instead of releasing the original musical video, the makers dropped the making of the song, and it teased fans with what goes on during a song shoot. Rashmika Mandanna is seen practising the dance steps with Allu Arjun on set, applying makeup, and having a gala time. (Also read Pushpa Pushpa: First single from Pushpa 2 The Rule is a celebration of Allu Arjun's role. Watch) Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa2: The Rule will be released in theatres this August.

About the lyrical video

The lyrical video of the song Sooseki, sung beautifully by Shreya Ghoshal, starts on the set of the film, as the camera takes viewers behind the scenes. Rashmika is seen getting ready, rehearsing the lines of the song by heart. Director Sukumar and star Allu Arjun also enter the set in a while. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya is seen showing the steps to Rashmika, who then performs with Allu Arjun.

The video shows how the makers collaborate into making a film. From the hairstylist to the spot boys, the assistants to the DOP, each person is seen in the lyric video.

More details

Rashmika shared the new track on her X handle and wrote, “I truly had manifested for a song where I could get the whole country grooving again.. and HERE it is..! I hope you like it as much as I lovvveeedddd dancing for this song.! I love you.. and we present to you.. Srivalli and Pushpa !”

The makers had released the first single from the film earlier this month. Titled Pushpa Pushpa, the number had Allu showing his dance moves in a shoe-drop step.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the film. Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others will also star in it. The film is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The movie is slated for release on August 15 this year.