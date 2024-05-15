 Double iSmart teaser: Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt face-off in this sequel. Watch - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi
Double iSmart teaser: Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt face-off in this sequel. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 15, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The makers of Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart, the sequel to his 2019 film iSmart Shankar, released the film’s teaser on Wednesday.

Director Puri Jagannadh and actor Ram Pothineni reunite for Double iSmart, a sequel to their 2019 hit film iSmart Shankar. The filmmakers released the teaser on Wednesday, which shows how Ram’s titular character finds himself in trouble, yet again. (Also Read: Puri Jagannadh seeks police protection after threats from distributors over settlement of losses post Liger's failure)

Sanjay Dutt and Ram Pothineni in the poster of Double iSmart.
Double iSmart teaser

The teaser opens with a voiceover using cuss words to describe the protagonist, who seems to have been imprisoned in a lab now. We’re also shown how Ram flirts with girls (more like harasses them), dances his heart out and just wiles away his time in general till he has to face-off Sanjay Dutt’s (in his Telugu debut) Big Bull. The teaser shows Sanjay as a gangster, ending the video with a fight that takes place near a Shiva linga. Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Getup Srinu and Ali also feature in the teaser.

About Double iSmart

Double iSmart is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri. Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli are the cinematographers while Mani Sharma comes back as the music composer. The teaser also shows glimpses of songs from the film, Steppa Maar and Kiri Kiri. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Double iSmart is expected to be released in theatres sometime this year.

About iSmart Shankar

iSmart Shankar was a massive hit at the box office when it was released, despite receiving polarising reviews. The film was called out for the problematic titular character, apart from the misogynistic scenes. Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal starred in the original and the songs were a massive hit. While Nabha’s character passes away in the film, it remains to be seen why they wrote off Nidhhi’s character. Satyadev played a scientist in the film.

Recent work

Puri’s last directorial was the Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday-starrer Liger which was a disaster at the box office. The film did not receive favourable reviews from fans or critics. Ram’s last film Skanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu, also suffered a similar fate. Puri is yet to direct his second film with Vijay, titled JGM, while Ram is yet to announce other upcoming projects.

