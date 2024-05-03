Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to mother Nargis on death anniversary; shares rare pics

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt got really emotional on his mother and actor Nargis Dutt’s 43rd death anniversary. He took to Instagram to drop special moments with his mother along with a heartwarming note. Sanjay Dutt with mother Nargis.

Sharing poignant throwback pictures, Sanjay penned an emotional note, paying tribute to her enduring memory. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt attends Dhruva Sarja’s son’s naming ceremony. See inside pics)

Emotional tribute

On Friday, the actor paid tribute to his mother by sharing a few throwback pictures on his social media handle. In his heartfelt post, he reminisced about the cherished moments spent with her as a child. The post read: "Miss you, Maa! Even though you're not here, your presence is felt in every moment. We hold you close in our hearts and memories Maa. Love you."

In one picture, Sanjay is seen as an adolescent, standing beside his mother. In another photo, he is seen in a candid moment with Nargis engrossed in a discussion. In the third picture, Nargis is seen staring at his son with a lot of affection. (Read: Seeking blessings for past, present, and future": Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' in Gaya)

Know more about Nargis Dutt

Nargis is regarded as one of the finest performers of all time. She showed her acting skills in varied projects ranging from comedy to drama. Her film journey as a leading lady started in the early 1940s and continued to perform until 1967. She made her last appearance in the psychological thriller film Raat Aur Din.

She was married to actor and politician Sunil Dutt. She passed away on May 3, 1981 after battling pancreatic cancer. She died just five days before Sanjay’s Bollywood debut in a leading role. His acting debut was through Rocky. However, he had previously made a memorable appearance as a child performer in Reshma Aur Shera Back in 1971. Rocky and Reshma Aur Shera were both directed by his father, Sunil.

Sanjay’s work slate

The actor was last seen in the 2023 Tamil film Leo. He will soon be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s iSmart Shankar in Telugu, Gippy Grewal’s Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi in Punjabi, apart from Vivek Chauhan’s Baap and Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle in Hindi.