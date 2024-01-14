"Seeking blessings for past, present, and future": Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], January 14 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Dutt recently performed 'pind daan' at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, Bihar. HT Image

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video from the ritual.

He also penned a heartfelt caption that read, "Honoring our ancestors with Pind Daan in the sacred land of Gaya. A spiritual journey reconnecting with roots and seeking blessings for the past, present, and future. Grateful for this profound experience that reminds us of our heritage. Jai Bholenath."

Sanjay prayed for the peace of the souls of his departed parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis at the temple on Thursday.

Pind daan is a Hindu ritual that involves paying homage to the deceased. It's performed by relatives of the deceased at three holy sites in Gaya: the Phalgu River, Vishnupad Temple, and Akshay Vat tree. The ritual can take about two hours and can be completed in one day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in the sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree', which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Sanjay earlier said, "I am pleased to back the film, which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills. I am so glad to have found a production partner in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals align with mine. I always wanted to encourage young, fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with a fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead."

He also has 'Welcome To The Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty. 'Welcome To The Jungle' is all set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024. (ANI)