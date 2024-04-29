 Sanjay Dutt attends Dhruva Sarja’s son’s naming ceremony. See inside pics - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Sanjay Dutt attends Dhruva Sarja’s son’s naming ceremony. See inside pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 29, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Pictures and videos of Sanjay Dutt at Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja’s son’s naming ceremony found their way online. Check them out.

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja hosted a traditional naming ceremony for his son earlier this year. Now, previously unseen pictures have surfaced on Instagram, capturing the star-studded event. Among the attendees was Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was seen warmly embracing Dhruva and blessing the family. (Also Read: Dhruva Sarja says he escaped 'death’ on turbulent flight; remembers late brother Chiranjeevi)

Sanjay Dutt looked happy to be attending Dhruva Sarja's son's naming ceremony.(Instagram/Classy Captures)
Sanjay Dutt looked happy to be attending Dhruva Sarja's son's naming ceremony.(Instagram/Classy Captures)

Sanjay Dutt at the event

Dhruva had a grand event for the traditional ceremony, inviting family members apart from some important guests. In the pictures shared by the photographers who captured the event, Dhruva and his wife, Prerena Shankar, can be seen dressed in traditional attires and looking happy at the event. In one of the pictures, Sanjay is hugging Dhruva, while another sees the couple taking his blessings. His uncle, Arjun Sarja, was also in attendance at the event. Dhruva named his daughter Rudrakshi and his son Hayagriva.

Recent work

Dhruva has some interesting projects lined up. He was last seen in the 2021 film Pogaru, which saw Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star. He will soon be seen in the action film Martin, written and directed by AP Arjun. The film also stars Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya and others in key roles. Bankrolled by Uday K Mehta under the Vasavi Productions banner, Martin sees music by Mani Sharma. Apart from that, he will also star in KD: The Devil, written and directed by Prem. The film stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Sanjay, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty, and other actors in key roles.

Sanjay was last seen in the 2023 Tamil film Leo. He will soon be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s iSmart Shankar in Telugu, Gippy Grewal’s Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi in Punjabi, apart from Vivek Chauhan’s Baap and Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle in Hindi. Sanjay forayed down south recently with Prashanth Neel’s Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and has since said yes to other projects. In 1998, he had played a cameo in Krishna Vamsi’s Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishnan-starrer Chandralekha in Telugu before that.

