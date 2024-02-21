Dhruva Sarja says he escaped 'death’ on turbulent flight; remembers late brother Chiranjeevi

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and the crew of his upcoming film Martin survived some scary turbulence on a recent flight from Delhi to Srinagar. He shared the experience on Instagram, sharing videos and pictures of the whole ordeal. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi Sarja’s brother Dhruva remembers late actor in heartbreaking note: ‘I want you back, not able to be without you’) Chiranjeevi and Dhruva Sarja

‘Pilot called May Day’

Dhruva took to his Instagram stories and shared that his flight suffered a sudden altitude drop of 4000 ft. He also shared a picture of him embracing his wife and kids, writing, “My World.” He shared a video with the crew in which they thanked the pilot. “Never had such an experience, we want to Thank God. Jai Anjaneya (Jai Hanuman)! We are safe thanks to the pilot.”

A screengrab of Dhruva Sarja's Instagram stories

In another story on Instagram, Dhruva also remembered his late brother Chiranjeevi, writing, “Yes, the pilot called it a May Day! Facing death for the first time and coming back to life felt a sheer blessing of my parents, my VIPS, and my angel CHIRU. Hearing every passenger pray to their respective Gods loudly for their lives in the flight was indeed a breathtaking experience.”

The post Dhruva Sarja shared

He added, “As we landed back safely, the cheering crowd, the tears of happiness, and every passenger calling their loved ones was a sigh of relief. This rebirth is a bigger reason to all of us to live life to the fullest.”

IndiGo’s statement

According to Pinkvilla, IndiGo released a statement that reads, “IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route. The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather.”

Upcoming work

Dhruva is currently shooting for Martin, which is why the film’s team head to Srinagar. The film will be shot in Kannada and released in multiple languages. Written by Arjun Sarja, Martin is directed by AP Arjun. He will also be seen in KD: The Devil, directed by Prem and also starring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

