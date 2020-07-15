Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and wife test positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

regional-movies

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 22:05 IST

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja has revealed that he and his wife Prerana Shankar have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on his Twitter page and urged all those who were in contact with him recently to get tested as well.

“My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe,” wrote Dhruva on his Twitter account.

My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.

ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ 💪🏼 — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 15, 2020

Dhruva and Prerana, who were in a long relationship, got married in November last year.

Also read: Amit Sadh says he was ‘banned’ by TV industry: ‘They called each other and said isko kaam mat do’

Younger brother of the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, Dhruva made his acting debut with the 2012 Kannada film Addhuri. He has also starred in films such as Bahaddur and Bharjari.

He currently awaits the release of Kannada film Pogari, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film was supposed to release in March but was eventually postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the third case of someone from the Kannada film industry testing postive for Covid-19. Recently, actor-producer Rockline Venkatesh and actor Sumalatha Ambareesh tested positive. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Follow @htshowbiz for more