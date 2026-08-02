Maharashtra halts Ringer Lactate batches after Pune, Nandurbar complaints

The Maharashtra Public Health Department has directed all district health officers and civil surgeons to immediately stop the use and distribution of specific batches of Ringer Lactate IV 500 ml bottles supplied by a private manufacturer after complaints of adverse effects from Pune and Nandurbar districts, officials said on Saturday. Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Pune district health officer, said adverse effects after administration of the IV fluid were reported at the Primary Health Centres in Wagholi and Maan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority (MMGPA) issued the order on July 29 following complaints from the two districts about patients developing complications after administration of the intravenous fluid. Government hospitals and healthcare institutions have been instructed not to use or distribute the identified batches until further orders.

The Ringer Lactate bottles were supplied by a private firm under a state procurement contract. Samples from the batches had earlier been tested and certified by an empanelled NABL-accredited laboratory, M/s Sophisticated Industrial Material Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd. However, following complaints from health authorities, the MMGPA suspended their use as a precautionary measure pending further investigation.

The three withdrawn batches are: MH2510109, supplied to the District Health Officer, Nandurbar (7,808 bottles); MH2510097, supplied to the District Health Officer, Pune (7,064 bottles); and MH2510098, supplied to the District Health Officer, Pune (9,528 bottles). All three batches were manufactured in October 2025 and have an expiry date of September 2027, according to the order, a copy of which was reviewed by Hindustan Times.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Pune district health officer, said adverse effects after administration of the IV fluid were reported at the Primary Health Centres in Wagholi and Maan.

“When the treating doctors administered the IV fluid, patients developed chills, nausea, headache and body ache amongst other adverse effects. Due to this, the same was informed by us to the health department. The health department has received several such complaints from various districts,” said Hankare.

Dr Sanjeevkumar Jadhav, general manager, MMGPA, said all district authorities, civil surgeons and government healthcare facilities had been instructed to immediately discontinue the use and distribution of the affected batches across the state until further directions.