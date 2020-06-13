Chiranjeevi Sarja’s brother Dhruva remembers late actor in heartbreaking note: ‘I want you back, not able to be without you’

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:18 IST

Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s death came as a massive shock to his brother Dhruva Sarja who had been spending quality time with him during lockdown. Dhruva has now posted a heartbreaking note on Instagram along with the screenshot of his late brother’s last post on Instagram.

Chiranjeevi died due to a cardiac arrest at a city hospital on June 7. The 39-year old actor complained of restlessness following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away, his family members said.

Sharing his brother’s last post, Dhruva wrote on his Instagram stories, ‘I want you back, not able to be without you’. Chiranjeevi had shared two then- and-now pictures with brother Dhruva and cousin Suraj just a day before his untimely death.

Sharing the collage on Instagram, Chiranjeevi had written in caption, “Then and now.. we r still the same... what say guys..??” The pictures show Dhruva striking the same pose while sitting in between Chiranjeevi and Suraj.

Dhruva Sarja shared several pictures with late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja on Instagram.

He also shared few more pictures with Chiranjeevi, one of which shows the two brothers flaunting the henna designs on their palms. He captioned it, “My world.” Another was a selfie of the two and was captioned, “NAM ANNA” along with a broken heart emoji.

Days before his death, Chiranjeevi had also shared a TikTok video which showed him and Dhruva playing Chess.

The actor was the grandson of noted Kannada actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of multilingual film actor Arjun Sarja. He had acted in 22 films. He had made his debut with the movie Vayuputra, which was a home production of Sarja family.

His recent movie was Shivarjuna, in which he starred along with Amrutha Iyengar and Akshatha Srinivas. He had married actor Meghana Raj two years ago.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja and said he was a popular actor and was blessed with great talent. Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah also condoled the actor’s death.

