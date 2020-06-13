Gulabo Sitabo celeb review: Taapsee Pannu calls Amitabh, Ayushmann film a ‘feel good ride’

bollywood

Actor Taapsee Pannu said Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles, left her with a ‘beautiful feeling’. The first major film to get a direct-to-digital release, Gulabo Sitabo landed on Amazon Prime on Friday.

Taapsee wrote on Twitter, “Gibo Sibo is such a cute cute film. It’s like a feel good ride with some really good actors playing very engaging characters. Leaves you with a ‘beautiful’ feeling. @ShoojitSircar and @juhichaturvedi what a sweet world you created on screen. Congratulations @ronnielahiri #Sheel.”

Talking about the performances, she wrote, “@SrBachchan is so adorable ! @ayushmannk is that lisp for real!? #Srishti #VijayRaaz #BrijendraKala so so good you all are #GulaboSitabo.”

Director Sujoy Ghosh had written earlier, “saw gulabo sitabo by @ShoojitSircar ... whatta niiiice slice of life. sir @SrBachchan and @ayushmannk were superb... and of course.. avik mukhopadhyay.”

Anurag Kashyap also shared his opinion of the film, “Gulaabo Sitaabo” is just so much fun .. loved the old Lucknow , Juhi -Shoojit-Ronnie-Avik is the best team.”

The reactions from audiences have been largely positive with some complaining about the languid pace of the film. Sharing a character picture of Bachchan from the movie, a user tweeted: “You still can amaze us. An effort of an artist to capture your on-screen magic on canvas!!”

While another tweeted: “No one in the industry can act and modulate the voice like Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. Undoubtedly the best actors that India will ever have. Unmatched acting of Amit Ji through the excellent versatility in #GulaboSitabo”#GulaboSitaboreview ! The flagbearer of OTT revolution.”

Dubbing the ‘Sholay’ actor and Khurranna’s performance as “brilliant,” a user wrote: “It’s been 3 hours since I have completed watching this movie. But still, I’m not over it. Because of each character in the movie. These kinds of characters are cakewalk for Mr Bachchan and Ayushman. In which they were brilliant.”

Another tweeted: “Most Boring Film ever. Thank God it was not released in Theaters. Great acting by every actor but there is no story and I slept so many times in between. Why did they even make it?”