Watch Amitabh, Ayushmann’s paean to the ordinary in new release Gulabo Sitabo, Shahid Kapoor proves he’s an ace cook

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 11:09 IST

Gulabo Sitabo movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana give us one of the finest films of the year

New release, Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, is charming in its ordinariness as it gives us a glimpse of characters lying in the edges of society - a crusty old man and brash youngster - as they bicker over a piece of dilapidating mansion. It is also charming view of a section of a Lucknow city, which is well past its prime.

Artemis Fowl movie review: Kenneth Branagh directs the biggest Disney dud in years, deservingly dumped online

Clumsily written, incoherently structured and wilfully ignorant of the source novel, Kenneth Branagh’s new film is the biggest Disney dud in years.

Kareena Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor are waiting for lockdown to end: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown’

As India gets into Unlock 1, after nearly three months of lockdown, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor joked about going for session of cocktails once the lockdown ended.

Shahid Kapoor wows Mira Rajput as he cooks for the first time in 5 years: ‘By far the best pasta I have ever eaten’

Shahid Kapoor, who has been reportedly at the Radha Soami Satsang Dera in Beas, Punjab through the lockdown with his wife Mira Rajput and kids - Misha and Zain, cooked pasta for Mira and she couldn’t be more proud of him.

Abhishek Bachchan recalls how he was thrown off the sets of Amitabh Bachchan’s Pukar

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been sharing few anecdotes from his childhood of late - recalling one, he mentioned how, as a five year old, he had visited the sets of hi dad’s film, Pukar, in 1983 in Goa. Excited at seen a sword, he had accidentally broken it and had been promptly sent back to the crew hotel.

