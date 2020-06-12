Shahid Kapoor wows Mira Rajput as he cooks for the first time in 5 years: ‘By far the best pasta I have ever eaten’

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 09:05 IST

It is said that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, but the reverse seems to be true, as well. Shahid Kapoor stepped into the kitchen for the first time in years and left his wife, Mira Rajput, mighty impressed with his culinary skills.

Mira took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the pasta whipped up by Shahid and called it the best she has ever eaten. “The husband cooks for the first time in 5 years and this is by far the best pasta I have ever eaten!!! #nobias @shahidkapoor,” she wrote.

Mira Rajput showered praise on Shahid Kapoor in her Instagram stories.

Shahid was shooting for his upcoming film, Jersey, in Punjab when the lockdown was enforced. Currently, he is quarantining with Mira and their kids, Misha and Zain, at the Radha Soami Satsang Dera in Beas. Recently, a video of the couple having a meal together in the dera premises went viral online.

During the lockdown, Shahid has been helping Mira with the household chores. During a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, he revealed that he is in charge of washing the utensils. “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara (My department is doing the dishes, what’s yours)?” he told a fan, who asked if he was pitching in with chores.

Shahid also shared some advice on keeping the spirits up during these difficult times: “Make a schedule for structure. Have some goals. Do stuff you didn’t have time for. Enjoy the family time. That’s the best part.”

Meanwhile, Shahid will be seen next on the big screen in Jersey, which is a remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. He will step into Nani’s shoes in the remake. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original, will direct the Hindi adaptation as well.

Jersey tells the story of a cash-strapped former cricketer who makes a comeback to the sport in his mid-30s. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

