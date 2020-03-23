Shahid Kapoor confirms a habit that changed his life: ‘Always listen to my wife’

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor used his time in self-quarantine to hold an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Sunday night. The actor answered several questions about his upcoming film Jersey, how to grow a beard and his way of remaining motivated amid coronavirus lockdown.

On being asked about three habits which changed his life, Shahid said, “Being a vegetarian. Seeking spirituality. Always listen to my wife.” Talking about what makes a soulmate, he said, “to be there when it matters”.

Shahid was also asked about the release date of his upcoming film, Jersey. The actor replied, “Brother, bigger things at play in life. Your guess is as good as mine.” Talking about South star Nani who featured in the original, he said, “He was fantastic. Made me cry so many times in the movie.”

On being asked to say something about speak about Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid said, “Hope to see him back on screen soon.” He also claimed to be a big fan of Hrithik Roshan and that “everyone loves bhai” Salman Khan.

A fan asked the actor about how he manages to be productive while spending days in quarantine. The actor advised the fan, “Divide your time. Be productive. Make a routine. Learn something new. Prep for work whenever it starts. But most importantly...be with family.” Sharing health tips with his fans, he wrote, “At a time like this. Eat healthy food. Train alternate days. Don’t overtrain that also reduces immunity. Stay positive and spread love.”

On being asked if he was already bored, the actor replied, “Why should I be bored. When we are getting to be with those we love. Chin up. Stay strong. Fam time. Every moment is a blessing. Isi bahane pollution bhi kam ho raha hai. I never get bored of a challenge.”

When an eager fan said that he wanted more movies like Kabir Singh, the actor said, “Me too. Where to find?”

Shahid’s last film Kabir Singh turned out to be his biggest solo blockbuster. While the film was labelled “misogynistic”, his performance in the film was appreciated.

