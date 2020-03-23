Richa Chadha, Gauahar Khan shame people who broke Janta Curfew, Vir Das says ‘that’s our virus’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 07:56 IST

As people across India came to their balconies to clap and cheer for health workers amid the coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood celebrities pointed out those who chose to go out on the streets to celebrate, thereby breaking the curfew. Richa Chadha reacted to a video posted by a Twitter user from Mumbai and wrote, “Stupid level max. This is the opposite of a #jantacurfew.” The video has people coming together on the streets during the 14-hour curfew recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stupid level max. This is the opposite of a #jantacurfew https://t.co/S2bpUVhLge — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 22, 2020

“There’s people now walking and chilling outside. Stupidity....that’s our virus,” wrote actor-standup comedian Vir Das.

There's people now walking and chilling outside. Stupidity....that's our virus. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 22, 2020

Jay Bhanushali shared a video of a crowd and wrote, “Why cant some people cant understand the seriousness and the word #jantacurfew disappointed to see people on road when #covid19 is spreading so badly..if you are in this video be ashamed of yourself.requesting police and government to come up with more strict rules @narendramodi.”

Why cant some people cant understand the seriousness and the word #jantacurfew disappointed to see people on road when #covid19 is spreading so badly..if you are in this video be ashamed of yourself.requesting police and government to come up with more strict rules @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/tlefmTfofs — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) March 22, 2020

Gauahar Khan reacted to a similar video posted by filmmaker Ken Ghosh on Twitter and wrote, “Killed the purpose ! Seriously.”

Killed the purpose ! Seriously 🙄 https://t.co/0jIN7zVGcM — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 22, 2020

Dino Morea reacted to a video from Ahmedabad and said, “Where is the social distancing. You were supposed to stand in your own house and clap. Come on #india listen carefully to instructions.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan called the mass movement “an unbelievable success.” He praised the spirit of the Indians in a series of tweets, when the country saw an almost complete voluntary lockdown as a part of Janta curfew. “The entire country on their balconies roof tops gates and doors applauding the true heroes of the Nation .. NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! I AM PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN JAI HIND,” the actor tweeted.

Amitabh also shared a video of the family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda who were gathered on their terrace to take part in the movement, beating of metal plates and clapping. “NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND,” he captioned the post shared on Twitter.

Daughter-in-law Aishwarya also shared an adorable picture from the moment, featuring herself with daughter Aaradhya, husband Abhishek, and father-in-law at the back. “God Bless,” she wrote in caption.

