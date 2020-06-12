e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor are waiting for lockdown to end: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown’

Kareena Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor are waiting for lockdown to end: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor are eagerly waiting for the lockdown to end so that they can go for their favourite cocktail sessions. See their picture here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 12, 2020 09:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor posted this throwback from Veere Di Wedding promotions in 2018.
Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor posted this throwback from Veere Di Wedding promotions in 2018.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday posted a picture on her Instagram stories which was proof of how she and her bunch of friends were waiting for lockdown to end. She had re-posted a picture by Rhea Kapoor.

Sharing it, Kareena wrote: “Can’t wait (red heart emoji) at the Connaught.” Producer and sister of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, had earlier posted the same picture and written: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown like...’ The picture is, possibly, from one of their promotions for their last film together Veere Di Wedding, which released in 2018. Rhea was one of the producers of the film, which starred Sonam, Kareena, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in prominent roles. The film was one of the major successes of that year.

The film is well on its way to get a sequel. Rhea had confirmed it earlier this year, during an Instagram interaction with fans and said, “I think it’s gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited.”

Kareena and Rhea posted this message on Instagram.
Kareena and Rhea posted this message on Instagram.

Later, appearing on Kareena’s show What Women Want, Rhea had joked that as and when she would make Veere Di Wedding 2, Kareena would play a stripper.

In the last segment of the show, Kareena had played a fun game and asked Rhea which member of the Kapoor family would be best suited for the following professions. After a number of jobs like masseuse, carpenter and therapist, Kareena asked Rhea who would make for the best stripper.

Also read: Gulabo Sitabo movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana give us one of the finest films of the year

“I think you should take this,” Kareena told Rhea, who joked that as revenge, she would make her play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. “I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news,” she said.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding was the story of four urban Indian women and their stories of trials and tribulations in their respective relationships. The film made over Rs 100 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
10,956 new Covid-19 cases, 396 deaths in biggest single-day spike
10,956 new Covid-19 cases, 396 deaths in biggest single-day spike
Live: Covid-19 cases in Mumbai Police mount to 2,028; death toll at 22
Live: Covid-19 cases in Mumbai Police mount to 2,028; death toll at 22
‘Horrible’: Ex-US diplomat Nicholas Burns on George Floyd’s death
‘Horrible’: Ex-US diplomat Nicholas Burns on George Floyd’s death
HC tells Delhi govt to allow equipped private hospitals to test for Covid-19
HC tells Delhi govt to allow equipped private hospitals to test for Covid-19
Covid-19: 7 states above 10,000 as India records biggest single-day spike
Covid-19: 7 states above 10,000 as India records biggest single-day spike
Sony PS5 design unveiled, seems straight from the future
Sony PS5 design unveiled, seems straight from the future
Use mobile data to keep tabs on home quarantine patients: Govt
Use mobile data to keep tabs on home quarantine patients: Govt
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In