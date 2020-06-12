Kareena Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor are waiting for lockdown to end: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown’

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 09:12 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday posted a picture on her Instagram stories which was proof of how she and her bunch of friends were waiting for lockdown to end. She had re-posted a picture by Rhea Kapoor.

Sharing it, Kareena wrote: “Can’t wait (red heart emoji) at the Connaught.” Producer and sister of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, had earlier posted the same picture and written: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown like...’ The picture is, possibly, from one of their promotions for their last film together Veere Di Wedding, which released in 2018. Rhea was one of the producers of the film, which starred Sonam, Kareena, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in prominent roles. The film was one of the major successes of that year.

The film is well on its way to get a sequel. Rhea had confirmed it earlier this year, during an Instagram interaction with fans and said, “I think it’s gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited.”

Kareena and Rhea posted this message on Instagram.

Later, appearing on Kareena’s show What Women Want, Rhea had joked that as and when she would make Veere Di Wedding 2, Kareena would play a stripper.

In the last segment of the show, Kareena had played a fun game and asked Rhea which member of the Kapoor family would be best suited for the following professions. After a number of jobs like masseuse, carpenter and therapist, Kareena asked Rhea who would make for the best stripper.

“I think you should take this,” Kareena told Rhea, who joked that as revenge, she would make her play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. “I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news,” she said.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding was the story of four urban Indian women and their stories of trials and tribulations in their respective relationships. The film made over Rs 100 crore.

