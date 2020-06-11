e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan recalls how he was thrown off the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's Pukar

Abhishek Bachchan recalls how he was thrown off the sets of Amitabh Bachchan’s Pukar

Abhishek Bachchan shared a fun anecdote about how he was thrown off the sets of his father’s film Pukar.

bollywood Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Abhishek Bachchan is sharing pivotal moments from his career of 20 years, on Instagram. On Thursday, he shared a note about his film Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai and also remember some fun anecdotes from his childhood.

He talked about being thrown off the Goa set of his father Amitabh Bachchan’s 1983 hit, Pukar. The actor, who was five years old then, got excited on seeing a prop sword, which was to be used in the film. He broke the sword and was sent back to the crew hotel.

 

“Two childhood best friends who wanted to make a movie together ever since they were thrown off the set of their fathers film for breaking the props because as a 5 yr old and 6 yr old we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was #Pukar and @goldiebehl’s father ( the great Ramesh Behl) was the Director and my dad the lead. During the climax shoot in Goa we chanced upon the fake swords and started playing with them and then eventually breaking them. We were promptly sent back to the crew hotel. 19 yrs later we made our first film together,” Abhishek wrote.

Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai also marked Goldie Behl’s debut as a director starred Abhishek alongside Rani Mukerji and Sushmita Sen. It released in 2001.

The 44-year-old actor began his career with JP Dutta’s Refugee. Since then he has acted in several hit films including Dhoom, Dostana, Delhi-6, Guru, and Yuva. Some of his upcoming films include, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, and Ludo.

