Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan thanks Bollywood for taking chance on ‘awkward, foreign-returned boy’ 20 years ago, begins anniversary celebrations

Abhishek Bachchan thanks Bollywood for taking chance on ‘awkward, foreign-returned boy’ 20 years ago, begins anniversary celebrations

Abhishek Bachchan has begun his 20-year professional anniversary celebrations. The actor made his debut in the film industry with JP Dutta’s Refugee, opposite Kareena Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Abhishek Bachchan poses with daughter Aaradhya.
Abhishek Bachchan poses with daughter Aaradhya.
         

Actor Abhishek Bachchan seems to be building up to his 20th anniversary in the film industry. Abhishek shared a special video in commemoration of his career on Wednesday, and wrote, “It’s hard to believe that at the end of this month I will complete 20yrs as an actor!”

Abhishek, who made his debut in the 2000 film Refugee, opposite Kareena Kapoor, continued in his caption, “It’s been a wonderful journey thus far. I’m not one to look back and dwell on the past, but, once in a while it’s nice to remember the good and (sometimes) bad times.”

 

He continued, “#RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences. It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible. The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22yr old boy who had a lifelong dream... one that he has spent the last 20 years living.”

Abhishek’s post has been ‘liked’ close to 100000 times. Director Zoya Akhtar congratulated him in the comments section and wrote, “May this decade see us collaborate.” His Breathe season two co-star Amit Sadh wrote, “Congratulations bro ... and cheers to the next 20 ... lots of love.”

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai schooled Oprah about Indian sexuality, arranged marriages on her own show

Actor Kunal Kapoor commented, “What an amazing journey! And it’s just begun,” and Abhishek’s sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, “Many more to come G onwards and upwards.”

The actor last appeared in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, and voiced Bagheera in the Hindi dub version of Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. He will next star in the second season of Amazon Prime’s Breathe, and director Anurag Basu’s Ludo. He also has The Big Bull and Kahaani spin-off Bob Biswas in the pipeline.

