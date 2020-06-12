Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s reception had a role to play in Ayushmann Khurrana getting cast in Gulabo Sitabo

bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo director Shoojit Sircar has revealed a fun fact about Ayushmann Khurrana’s casting in the film. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, he said that he narrated the idea of the film to Ayushmann at the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

“Yes, he (Ayushmann) was the first choice but before that we debated a lot. His casting was done later. First was Mr Bachchan’s casting and then I remember I think I broke the news to him, I remember it was....Deepika Padukone’s reception (laughs). So at that reception I gave him the basic narration, I remember. And you know that’s when we agreed (to do the film). He was excited, he was jumping since then. So, I think we first bounced the idea to him at the their reception. Suddenly mere ko yaad aa raha hai. I think you are the first one I am telling this. So, that’s when I told him the idea,” Shoojit said in the interview.

Ayushmann will be seen in the film with Amitabh Bachchan.In the film, scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi, Amitabh is seen as Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated 'haveli' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Ayushmann said that Amitbah helped him improvise his lines. "That was such an eye opener for me. I remember when I was marking my own lines in the script and he was like why are you marking your own lines you should mark my lines also. That goes to show he believes in the totality of the process, he's not a selfish actor, he is a collaborator," he told IANS.

Gulabo Sitabo is set to release on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12. It will premiere in 200 countries with subtitles in 15 languages.

Some of the languages in which subtitles of the film will be available are Arabic, Russian, German, French, Spanish, Hebrew, Italian, and among others. The film was slated to hit the screens on April 17.

