Chandigarh admn plans underpass to connect PU’s North & South campuses

To ensure seamless and safe movement for thousands of students between Panjab University’s North campus in Sector 14 and South Campus in Sector 25, which are currently separated by a busy arterial road, the Chandigarh administration is planning to construct an underpass near the varsity’s Gate No 3. A dedicated library-cum-reading hall has also been proposed for the South campus to supplement the main library in Sector 14 – a long-pending demand of student bodies. (HT File)

It will be a two-way corridor with dedicated footpaths along the sides for pedestrians and cyclists, as per the proposal.

The alignment for the proposed structure has already been finalised and the administration is in the process of carrying out a ground survey.

This comes even as a pedestrian underpass between PU’s Gate No 1 and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), conceptualised in 2019, still remains in limbo. Having run into several bureaucratic and heritage-related hurdles, the PU-PGIMER underpass remains in the tendering stage even as the administration has set December 2026 as the deadline for its completion.

Daily challenge for students

Spread over nearly 550 acres across Sectors 14 and 25, PU has around 78 teaching and research departments, with its academic, residential and institutional infrastructure divided between the two campuses, resulting in heavy daily movement between the two sides. The university’s student strength stands at 16,000.

The South campus has a cluster of major institutes and facilities, including engineering (UIET), management (UIAMS) and dental sciences, along with hostels and sports infrastructure. As part of expansion plans, nine new academic blocks have been proposed in addition to the 12 existing buildings that currently house 16 departments in Sector 25.

A dedicated library-cum-reading hall has also been proposed for the South campus to supplement the main library in Sector 14 – a long-pending demand of student bodies. Plans are also underway to establish a ‘Students Activity Centre’, on the lines of Students Centre, for the South campus. The multipurpose auditorium located in South campus has a seating capacity of around 2,200, serving as a key venue for university events.

At present, access between the campuses is largely dependent on surface crossings near university gates, particularly around Gate No 3, which witnesses heavy congestion during peak hours.

Officials said the underpass is being designed to cater to both pedestrians and vehicular traffic, addressing long-standing concerns over unsafe crossings and traffic bottlenecks. Despite the proximity of the two campuses—barely separated by a road—students often have to take long detours, increasing travel time and exposure to traffic risks.

Infrastructure gaps add to concerns

Recent incidents have further highlighted broader infrastructure and safety concerns within the campus, particularly in South campus. A PhD scholar’s electrocution led to protests and raised serious questions about maintenance and safety standards, particularly exposed electrical wiring and waterlogging in several areas. These issues have strengthened demands for safer and better-planned pedestrian infrastructure, including a dedicated crossing between the two campuses.