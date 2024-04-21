Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan hang out at karate event in Dubai. Watch

Actor Salman Khan was recently in the news for a shooting that took place outside his residence in Mumbai. However, after the police arrested the perpetrators, it looked like the actor was in a good mood when he was spotted with Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan at an event in Dubai. (Also Read: Aayush Sharma breaks silence on why he left Salman Khan's production house: 'I cannot keep working in a closed set-up') Shahraan and Salman Khan at Karate Combat event in Dubai.

Salman and Shahraan hang out

In a video taken at the Karate Combat event and shared by pro fighter Shahzaib Rind, Salman can be seen all smiles as he poses for clicks and interacts with the people there. One of them happens to be Shahraan, who looks comfortable around the actor, given his closeness to his father.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Salman can be seen pulling Shahraan’s leg with the fighter, before posing for clicks with Abdu Rozik and others. The actor was also flanked by his posse at the event. “@beingsalmankhan it was an honour to fight in-front of you boss watching you since childhood. Love you bhaijan,” wrote Shahzaib sharing the video.

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

Shahraan’s love for football

Shahraan’s mom Maanyata recently revealed on Instagram that he is playing football for the under-14 team of Al Nassr. “You are not just a part of my world, but you are my entire world. I may have given you the gift of life but you gave me a reason to live. I love you with all my heart. You make us proud @duttshahraan, amazing under 14 game for @alnassr #uae vs @barcaacademy,” she wrote sharing a reel of him playing football. Sanjay commented under the video, “I am proud of you my son. Do well in school, college & become the best footballer. All the best, Love you!”

Upcoming work

Salman was last seen in the 2023 film Tiger 3, which saw cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. He has given his nod to star in a film helmed by AR Murugadoss, which is yet to go on-floors.