Aayush Sharma breaks silence on why he left Salman Khan's production house: 'I cannot keep working in a closed set-up'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 21, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Aayush Sharma recently opened up on moving out of his brother-in-law Salman Khan's production company.

Aayush Sharma, who is geared up for his upcoming action-thriller Ruslaan, is often quizzed about his association with Salman Khan. Aayush, who is Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan's husband, shares a personal bond with the Tiger 3 actor. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aayush was asked why he left Salman Khan Films. (Also read: Here's how Salman Khan reacted when Aayush Sharma said he does not earn anything)

Aayush Sharma recently opened up on why he moved out of Salman Khan's production company.
Aayush Sharma reveals why he left SK Films

While interacting with Bollywood Hungama, the Ruslaan actor clarified that there was no fallout between him and Salman. He said, “It is not like that, it is my house. No actor works with only one production house. Honestly, it is very funny, but my choices have been in a lot of discussions. There are many actors who have worked in their comfort zone, worked with a particular production house, then went out, then went back to the same production house. I wanted to step out, my intention is to go out there.” He further added, “I cannot keep working only in the family, in a closed set-up, because then my growth would also be stunted. It was a conscious decision to move out of the family for some time to work outside. It was important for me to grow, learn myself, evolve and be worthy enough to be called back.”

About Aayush Sharma

For the unversed, Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri opposite Warina Hussain. The movie was backed by Salman Khan Films. He later appeared in Salman's action-drama Antim: The Final Truth directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The SK Films production depicted Aayush and Salman's face-off. It also featured Mahima Makwana, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Nikitin Dheer, Chhaaya Kadam and others in crucial roles.

Aayush is the son of BJP politician Anil Sharma. His grandfather is veteran Congress leader Pandit Sukh Ram.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
