Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Rowdy Rathore 2 scripts are ready: KK Radhamohan

The long-awaited sequels to Salman Khan’s 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film Rowdy Rathore might come to fruition soon. Producer KK Radhamohan gave an update about the films’ sequels while promoting Aayush Sharma’s upcoming film Ruslaan in Hyderabad. (Also Read: Eid at Salman Khan’s place to Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s event: When fans got injured for one glimpse) Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Rowdy Rathore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, Rowdy Rathore 2 ready

Talking to the press, Radhamohan acknowledged writer Vijayendra Prasad’s presence there and revealed that he has written a few exciting scripts for the producer. “Vijayendra Prasad has written two stories for me,” he said as the writer bowed his head and smiled wide. “One is Vikramarkudu 2, which is Rowdy Rathore 2 in Hindi. The subject is ready; we’re just looking for a good cast now,” he added. Moreover, he even revealed that a sequel for Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the works, as long as Salman gives his nod. “He has also readied the script for Bhajrangi Bhaijaan 2,” he said, adding, “Soon, he’ll narrate it to Salman bhai, and we’ll see what happens next.”

More about the sequels

In 2021, Salman confirmed a sequel for Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the works at a promotional event for RRR in Mumbai. Talking about SS Rajamouli, he said, “I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.” When Karan asked if Salman was confirming that a sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan was underway, Salman replied, “Yes, but now the focus should be on RRR.” In 2023, Bollywood Hungama reported that Pooja Hegde will star in the sequel, which they claimed will be titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.

Radhamohan did not confirm that Akshay will star in the sequel, Rowdy Rathore 2, or who will replace him as the lead. In 2023, there was speculation that Sidharth Malhotra might star in the Anees Bazmee-directorial but a source told Hindustan Times, “There have been no discussions yet about replacing Akshay with Sidharth in the sequel. Though some people from the film’s team want Sidharth to be a part of the film and are pushing for his name, also because Kiara Advani is in talks to star in the film, no concrete decision has been taken by the makers yet. In fact, there have been no talks about the casting of the main lead at all.”