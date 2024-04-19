Eid at Salman Khan’s place to Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s event: When fans got injured for one glimpse

Fans see no bounds when it comes to worshipping their idol. Something similar happened in several recent cases when they even got injured due to stampede or lathi charge intervention because of the uncontrollable situation, while trying to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrity. Take a look: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan stampede incidences

1. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's event:

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan event

On February 26, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff went to Lucknow to promote their latest film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. They went to Ghantaghar to talk to their fans at a promotional event. But the event turned into a messy one because of the huge crowd that gathered around. The fans were high on emotions and it led to a chaotic situation, with them throwing objects at each other, including slippers and stones as they were not able to get a glimpse of the duo. Both the actors were safely rushed to a distance from the stage. The situation was managed by local law enforcement, with force and lathi charge.

2. Eid at Salman Khan's house:

Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment

Mumbai police on April 11, had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to manage a huge gathering of fans outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment in Mumbai. There was a sea of fans wanting to catch a glimpse of Bhaijaan as he came to the balcony to greet them on the occasion of Eid. This led to chaos and disrupted traffic on Bandra roads. Several social media videos showed people gathered outside Salman’s residence, blocking the traffic on the road when policemen started hitting them with sticks. The crowd instantly scattered while trying to run away from the police’ lathi charge.

3. Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram pre-release event:

Mahesh Babu's stampede event

On January 10, Mahesh Babu was present at a pre-release event of Guntur Kaaram in Guntur. Amidst the chaos there, a police official was even injured when fans lost control to see the actor. In a video shared by ANI, policemen can be seen trying to control fans crossing barriers, climbing onto poles and throwing chairs around. The fans even caused a stampede as they were stepping over one another to get good seats or a place to stand and look at their favourite, Mahesh Babu.

4. Hariharan's concert:

Hariharan concert in Sri Lanka

Playback singer Hariharan’s recent concert in Sri Lanka also made headlines, but not due to the right reasons. At his show on February 9, many fans were injured due to overcrowding and poor management. The concert, which was held at the Jaffna Courtyard Open Air Arena in Sri Lanka, was initially scheduled in December but was later postponed to February because of bad weather. Unfortunately, several fans got injured after people started forcing their way into the venue after breaking the barriers.