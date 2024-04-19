After firing incident, Salman Khan jets off to Dubai for an event, to start shooting for Sikander in June

The show must go on — that’s clearly Salman Khan’s motto in life, as the actor jetted off to Dubai this morning for a professional commitment following the firing incident outside his residence last Sunday. Khan arrived at the airport in a bulletproof SUV that he acquired in 2023 for security reasons, and he was accompanied by heightened security. Salman Khan left for Dubai on Friday morning

While brand opening that he’s scheduled to attend in Dubai was committed a while ago, we have learnt that Khan is in no mood to let the shooting incident impact his work, and he will commence shooting in June, and is looking forward to being back on the set.

“The whole family is in shock with the incident, but at the same time, they are not letting it get to their head. They are coping up with it fine and focusing on their respective work commitments,” informs a source close to the family.

Talking about Salman in particular, the source adds, “It is good that Salman had no shoot planned for another month, so there is time to plan everything in detail and put the new developments in consideration as well. And no shoot was cancelled or postponed because of the incident.”

From what we have gathered, Khan will start shooting for AR Murugadoss’ directed project, Sikandar, in June 2024. “Salman is paying all his attention towards working on his character, and getting it right. The shoot location is still not finalised, as the team is on a recce,” shares the insider, assuring that the makers will keep Khan’s security their top priority while planning the schedule. “Everything would certainly be in a manner that it does not hamper the vision of the filmmaker or comes in between the filming process,” says the source.

At the moment, Mumbai police are investigating this matter, and have held some people as well. Since November 2022, Salman Khan’s security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.