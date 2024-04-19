Salman Khan leaves for Dubai amid tight security after firing incident outside Mumbai home. Watch

Salman Khan was spotted amid tight security at Mumbai airport on Friday. The actor – along with his bodyguard Shera and security personnel – was seen making his way inside the airport gate in paparazzi videos. This is the first time Salman is flying out of Mumbai after Sunday's shooting incident outside his home in Bandra's Galaxy Apartment. Also read: Shilpa Shetty, mom visit Salman Khan amid ED, Bishnoi gang troubles. Watch Salman Khan with his bodyguard Shera and security personnel at Mumbai airport.

Watch Salman Khan's airport video

Sporting a casual look, Salman got out of his car at the airport as he left for Dubai. The actor was wearing a black T-shirt paired with matching pants and sunglasses. He greeted the paparazzi present outside the airport with a nod from afar.

More about the firing incident

ANI reported that the Mumbai Crime Branch officials on Wednesday said that the individuals involved in the firing incident outside Salman's Bandra residence 'intended just to scare him and not murder him'.

"The accused conducted a 'recce' of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to just scare him, not murder him. The statements of both families have been recorded in Bihar. Around 7 people have been called from Haryana and other states for questioning, which is ongoing," said a Mumbai Crime Branch official. Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the Mumbai Crime Branch will record Salman's statement as a witness in the case related to the firing.

Upon the arrival of Mumbai Police officials at Salman's house following the incident on Sunday, the actor reportedly expressed anger and concern about his family's security. He also raised questions about the security provided by Mumbai Police, saying that such an incident took place despite the heavy deployment of security personnel at his place, sources said.

What actually happened

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch disclosed that the perpetrators had conducted a reconnaissance of the actor's residence before carrying out the attack. Moments before the shooting, the assailants parked a motorcycle approximately 100 metres away from Salman's residence.

After confirming the absence of individuals outside the house, the shooters approached the premises on the motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

In another development, the Mumbai Police filed a case against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident, citing his use of threatening language on Facebook. Anmol, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wrote about the firing incident on Facebook and used threatening language, police said.