Firing at Salman Khan's house: Probe reveals Portugal link. 10 points

Mumbai: The Mumbai police said on Thursday that the two men who fired outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house had conducted a recce of his farmhouse in Panvel, four days before the incident. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde met Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. (ANI file photo)

A senior police official said the duo wanted to create "terror" by opening fire outside the actor's residence in posh Bandra.

Here are 10 points on Salman Khan firing probe:

The Mumbai police have arrested Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) for the crime. The Mumbai Crime Branch officials told PTI that Salman Khan often visits Arpita Farms, a farmhouse located 60 kilometers from Mumbai. The duo, natives of Bihar, rented a house 10 kilometers from the sprawling property in Panvel's Harigram area. The police claimed the accused, who were arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj district, have admitted to their involvement in the sensational shooting. The police told the news agency that two people delivered a pistol to their rented house 25 days before the shooting. Pal, who allegedly shot at Salman Khan's building, had allegedly undergone training at his village in Bihar's West Champaran in mid-March. The other person was allegedly riding the motorcycle. The police have also detained 19-year-old Sonu Gupta, the younger brother of Vicky Gupta from Chandigarh. They are investigating his role in the crime. Meanwhile, the police also questioned his parents and another brother in West Champaran.

7. The police have found that the Facebook account with the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the incident, came up three hours before the shooting, reported PTI.

8. The police have found that the IP (Internet Protocol) address of the post was traced to Portugal and it is suspected the message was uploaded using VPN (virtual private network), a tool which allows a user to remotely access a private network for purposes of privacy and security.

9. Anmol Bishnoi has not been named as an accused in the case so far.

10. Earlier this week, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde met Salman Khan at his house and vowed to finish the Bishnoi gang. “There is no gang (war) in Mumbai. The Underworld has no (place) in Mumbai. This is Maharashtra, this is Mumbai. We will finish this (Lawrence) Bishnoi (gang) so that no one dares to do such a thing,” Eknath Shinde told reporters.