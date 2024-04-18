Firing at Salman Khan’s house: Accused wanted to scare, not kill, says report

The Mumbai Crime Branch officials on Wednesday said that the individuals involved in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai “intended to just scare him and not murder him”. Bollywood actor Salman Khan.(PTI)

“The accused conducted a 'recce' of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to just scare him, not murder him,” an unidentified official of the Mumbai Crime Branch was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Two bike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra on early Sunday morning. They fled the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets

On Monday night, the Mumbai Police arrested the two "shooters" from a village in Kutch district of Gujarat on Monday night. They were identified as Sagar Pal (21) and Vicky Gupta (24), both residents of Mahsi village in Bihar's West Champaran district.

The Mumbai Crime Branch described the incident as a “meticulously planned attack”, with the CCTV camera footage showing one of the suspects firing towards the residence of Salman Khan.

Hours after the incident took place, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the firing through a social media post, warning the actor that this was just the “trailer.”

Salman Khan's statement to be recorded as witness

The Mumbai Crime Branch will record the statement of Bollywood actor Salman Khan as a witness in the case pertaining to firing outside his residence in Bandra, ANI reported, citing police sources.

The actor was also reportedly angry and worried about the security of his family when officials reached his house after the firing incident, the sources said.

Khan also raised questions about the security provided by Mumbai Police saying that such an incident took place despite heavy deployment of security personnel at his place, according to ANI.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.