'I don't know how he…': Father of man arrested for firing outside Salman Khan's house

Joginder Shah, the father of Sagar Pal, who was arrested for allegedly opening fire outside the residence of actor Salman Khan, on Tuesday said he was shocked to know about his son's involvement in the incident. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan days after two men opened fire outside the latter's residence at Bandra, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI )

Mumbai Police have arrested Sagar Pal (21) and Vicky Gupta (24), both residents of Mahsi village in Bihar's West Champaran district, from Gujarat's Kutch a day after they opened fire outside Khan's Bandra residence on Sunday.

"I was really shocked to learn about his involvement through social media... We don't know how it happened. He was never involved in any crime earlier.

"He was a simple person... he was working in Jalandhar (Punjab), I don't know how he reached Mumbai," Shah, a daily wager, told reporters.

According to Mumbai Police, Pal and Gupta were on the run after firing five rounds outside Khan's residence. They were picked up from a village in Kutch district of Gujarat on Monday night.

West Champaran Superintendent of Police D Amarkesh said no member of the accused's family has been arrested.