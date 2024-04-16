Eknath Shinde meets Salman Khan days after firing outside actor's residence, assures stringent action

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday met Bollywood actor Salman Khan at his residence at Bandra's Galaxy apartments in Mumbai in light of the firing incident outside his house. Eknath Shinde at Salman Khan's residence(ANI)

During the meeting, Shinde assured the actor of tight security and vigil and said that the police will take stringent action in the firing case. "I have told Salman not to worry, the government is behind him. I have asked police commissioner to provide adequate security to Salman Khan and his relatives. The police will take stern action so that nobody else would dare to do so," he said.

Veteran screenwriter and father of Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Former MLA Baba Siddiqui, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui and Yuva Sena's Rahul Kanal were also present during the meeting.

Earlier today, the Gujarat police arrested the two accused in the firing incident and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. The accused identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were later presented before the court, where they were sent to the custody till April 25.

Last Sunday at around 5am, two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of Salman Khan. Though no one was injured in the shooting. DCP Mumbai, Raj Tilak Roushan, told ANI, "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing."

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks. The clip also showed them firing in the direction of the actor's home.

However, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has purportedly claimed the responsibility for firing gunshots outside the actor's residence. In a purported social media post, he claimed that the incident is just a "trailer" and warned of further firings.

Bishnoi, an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, is currently absconding and escaped abroad on a fake passport.

Earlier on Monday, the Khan family issued a statement saying they all have been affected due to the 'disturbing' firing incident.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.

Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar have issued death threats to Salman Khan several times in the past. Since November 2022, Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus. The actor has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

(With inputs from agencies)