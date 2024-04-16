 Shooters involved in firing outside Salman Khan’s residence arrested from Gujarat | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Shooters involved in firing outside Salman Khan’s residence arrested from Gujarat

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 16, 2024 09:56 AM IST

A Mumbai Police officer identified the two accused as Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta and said they were traced using CCTV cameras and other technology

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested two shooters allegedly involved in firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence from Gujarat’s Bhuj district. People aware of the matter said a preliminary probe suggested that the accused were linked to the Bishnoi Gang even as they expected more details following a detailed interrogation.

Forensic experts at the scene of the firing. (HT PHOTO)
Forensic experts at the scene of the firing. (HT PHOTO)

“We are presently questioning [the accused]. They seem to be linked to the Bishnoi Gang. Anmol Bishnoi, brother of [jailed] gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, took credit for the firing in a social media post. The two are being questioned...only after detailed questioning, we can reach any conclusion,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

The officer identified the two accused as Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta and said they were traced using CCTV cameras and other technology. Pal and Gupta were on Tuesday expected to be produced before a Mumbai court, where their police custody will be sought for interrogating them.

The two allegedly fired five to six rounds outside Khan’s residential building in Mumbai’s Bandra West around 4.55am on Monday. The actor and his parents were asleep at the time of the firing and nobody was injured in the incident.

Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack hours later, saying, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This is the first and last warning. After this, the firing will happen at your home.”

Police have seized the motorbike the assailants used and were probing the motive behind the shooting.

News / India News / Shooters involved in firing outside Salman Khan’s residence arrested from Gujarat
