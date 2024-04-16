Bharti Singh, Rakhi Sawant react to gun-fire incident outside Salman Khan's house: ‘Aap mere praan lelo'

Salman Khan has not yet reacted to the gun-fire incident outside his house. However, it has sent shockwaves among his fans and well-wishers. Some celebrities have even reacted to the incident in the past few days. Recently, Bharti Singh and Rakhi Sawant expressed their thoughts regarding Salman's security concerns. (Also read: Salman Khan's family releases statement after firing incident: 'We're not unaffected') Bharti Singh reacted to the recent recent security threat to Salman Khan.

Bharti Singh prays for Salman Khan's well-being

Bharti was spotted on Dance Deewane sets. When asked about the gunshots fired outside Salman's house, she told media, “Wo sunke mukjhe bada wo feel hua. Pata nahi ye kaun hain jo ye sab kare ja rahe hain. Salman bhai ke saath bohot saari duwayein hain. Dua kare wo humesha safe rahein (I felt bad when I heard about it. Don't know who is doing all this. Salman has blessings of so many people. I wish he always stays safe).”

“Mereko ayesi cheezo me kuchh bolna hi nahi aata to main kya bolu. Bas blessings hi de sakti hoon. God Salman bhai ko humesha safe rakhe (I don't know how to react on such things. All I can do is give my blessings. May God keep Salman safe.)”

Rakhi Sawant sends emotional message to Salman's attackers

Rakhi Sawant recently recorded an emotional video message. She urged the attackers not to harm Salman. She said, “Whatever has happened isn’t right. You’ve called this a ‘trailer’. Yeh achchi baat nahi hai (This is not good). Salman bhai is my brother. He’s the legend of Bollywood. Everyone is scared right now but I know no one will come at me. Rakhi Sawant ko udta teer lene ki aaadat hai (I am used to taking the bullet). I’m not scared of anyone else apart from god. My mother was dying. Salman bhai spent so much money for her operation. I was in a financial crisis during the pandemic. Where will we ever get a man like Salman Khan?" Rakhi also spoke about how much the Tiger 3 actor has contributed to society through his philanthropic acts.

On March 14, two unidentified men fired three rounds of gunshots outside Salman's house around 5 am. Maharashtra CM has assured him regarding his safety. However, the actor has asked his Bollywood colleagues not to visit him. He has expressed concern that it might cause disturbance in the society. The two men have been arrested.

Salman will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar releasing on Eid 2025.