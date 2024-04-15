Salman Khan's family releases statement after firing incident: 'We're not unaffected'

Arbaaz wrote the wrong statements about the family being unaffected by the incident, are being floated by the media. The actor said that the happening was ‘disturbing and unnerving.’

Arbaaz's statement

He wrote, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously.

“No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support,” he wrote.

What happened?

The incident, which occurred on a Sunday morning, saw two unidentified individuals opening fire outside Khan's residence, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

According to preliminary findings, the assailants arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack. The transfer of the case to the Mumbai Crime Branch signifies a crucial step in the ongoing investigation, as multiple teams work diligently to unravel the details behind this brazen attack.

The incident has sparked heightened tension and scrutiny, with both the public and authorities eagerly awaiting further updates on the investigation.

After the news of the firing broke, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone regarding the incident. Shinde also discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing Salman Khan's security.

A few media portals reported that Salim Khan had called it a ‘publicity stunt’ and that the family was calm and alright.