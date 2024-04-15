Salman Khan to resume work post gun-fire incident, asks celebrity friends not to visit him

Salman Khan has sent a strong message post the gun-firing incident by continuing with his work commitments. The actor and his family have refrained from reacting as they do not want to give any ‘undue attention’ to the perpetrators. An India Today report claimed that Salman has decided to carry on with his professional endeavours. (Also read: Salman Khan firing case timeline: Gunshots outside his home to Salim Khan's reaction and Anmol Bishnoi's message) Salman Khan has decided complete his professional commitments post gun-firing incident.(AFP)

Salman Khan asks celebs not to visit him

“Salman is very much focused on going about his work as planned earlier. He doesn’t want to give attention to those behind this firing incident because he feels that is exactly what they want. Instead, he has asked friends and actors from the industry not to worry. Further, he also asked them not to make any visits to Galaxy Apartments as it is getting inconvenient for other members of the society as well,” a source told India Today. In a telephonic interaction with News 18, Salman's father Salim Khan said, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry.”

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims responsibility for attack

For the unversed, on April 14, around three rounds of gunshots were fired outside Salman's house. Soon after, the Mumbai Police came into action. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde called the actor and ensured about his safety. Mumbai-based politician Baba Siddiqui also visited his home. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has taken responsibility of the incident. Lawrence has previously given multiple threats to Salman. The gangster claimed that he wants to avenge the alleged blackbuck killing case.

Salman was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He recently announced his collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala for Sikandar, to be directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie is scheduled for Eid 2025 release. YRF's Tiger VS Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan also awaits official confirmation.

