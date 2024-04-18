The Mumbai Police have initiated the process of issuing a Look Out Circular (LoC) against Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as he is allegedly the main accused involved in the shooting incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s house in Bandra. Police have already identified him as a wanted accused in the case. Firing at Salman Khan’s house: Police start process to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi

“We are gathering documents related to the cases against Anmol Bishnoi to build a strong case against him. Teams are being dispatched to various locations such as Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Additionally, we will issue a Look Out Circular (LoC) against him as he is believed to be hiding in a foreign country,” said a police officer.

The police stated that the cases against Bishnoi will also enable them to apply stringent sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the case. They mentioned that they have yet to recover the weapon, which the accused claimed to have thrown into the river.

“Our teams will search for the weapon by taking the accused to the location,” said a police officer. The police added that they are also investigating who provided the weapon and how the financing was arranged. The weapon was allegedly provided to them on Saturday night, and efforts are underway to trace the supplier.

The hostility of the Bishnoi gang towards the actor stems from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan, as the Bishnois hold the blackbuck in high reverence. Anmol Bishnoi reportedly told the two arrested shooters in the case, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, “Accha Kaam Hai, Accha Paisa Milega” (It’s a good job, good money will be earned), as per the police officer.

Anmol was in contact with the accused through VoIP calls and various messenger applications. The police stated that the accused did not travel to Bihar, their native place, as they anticipated that police officers would visit there. Instead, they went to Gujarat, a neighbouring state.

“We will explore the possibility of obtaining custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, and we are gathering evidence,” said a police officer.