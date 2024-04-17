 Eknath Shinde vows to ‘finish Lawrence Bishnoi’ after meeting actor Salman Khan | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Eknath Shinde vows to ‘finish Lawrence Bishnoi’ after meeting actor Salman Khan

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 07:29 AM IST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met Salman Khan on Tuesday, vowing to “finish Lawrence Bishnoi” after the firing incident outside the actor's Bandra residence.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde met with Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday, assuring him of safety and protection after two men opened fire outside his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning. After the meeting, Eknath Shinde also issued a strong statement against gang violence in Mumbai and vowed to “finish Lawrence Bishnoi”.

Actor Salman Khan with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde(ANI/ File)
Actor Salman Khan with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde(ANI/ File)

“There is no gang (war) in Mumbai. The Underworld has no (place) in Mumbai. This is Maharashtra, this is Mumbai. We will finish this (Lawrence) Bishnoi (gang) so that no one dares to do such a thing,” Eknath Shinde told reporters.

He also said the Mumbai Police has been instructed to beef up security for Salman Khan and his family members after shots were fired outside his Bandra home.

"I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him and his safety is the government's responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares do such an act in Mumbai," Shinde said.

Two bike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra on early Sunday morning. In the CCTV camera footage, one of the men was seen firing towards Salman Khan's house.

The man who was riding a pillion fired a total of five rounds - one of which hit the wall and another the gallery of Khan's residence, according to police. The Mumbai Police arrested two persons in relation to the incident - Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21).

The two accused were arrested from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said. They were brought to Mumbai and produced in front of a magistrate on Tuesday.

"Police are investigating and the truth will come out. Police will find out who is behind the incident. Strict action will be taken against them," Shinde said.

Hours after the shooting incident, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post, warning Salman Khan that this was just the “trailer”.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Eknath Shinde vows to 'finish Lawrence Bishnoi' after meeting actor Salman Khan
