Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and other family members arrive at Salman Khan's residence after firing incident. Watch

The firing outside Salman Khan's house early Sunday morning has created a lot of concern among his family members as well as fans. Two unidentified men fired gunshots outside Galaxy Apartments. While the probe is ongoing, Salman's brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan came to meet him after the incident. (Also read: Salman Khan's family very cautious after firing outside his Mumbai home, dad Salim went for walk after incident: Report) Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan arrived at Galaxy Apartments after gun-firing incident

Sohail, Arbaaz, Aayush and Arpita arrive at Galaxy Apartments

In a video shared by paparazzi pages on Instagram, Arbaaz can be seen driving his car towards his brother's apartment in Mumbai. His wife Sshura can be seen accompanying him. In another video shared by the handle, Salman's youngest brother Sohail was also seen getting outside his car. The Tiger 3 actor's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and sister Arpita Khan also drove inside his building in a video.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Earlier, Salman's colleague and friend Pooja Bhatt reacted to the gunshots incident and tweeted, “Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shoot out? Scary.”

NCP leader Supriya Sule condemns firing outside Salman's house

NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule strongly reacted to firing outside Salman's house and said, “It's extraordinarily unfortunate as the area where Salman Khan lives is a popular area and his family is clearly under pressure... It's a complete failure of the Home Ministry. We live in Pune and look what is happening here, it's a very educated place where people live in peace and harmony, but here also, the crime has gone up. It's not me making the allegations but the data given by the govt of India for Maharashtra.”

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde recently had a telephonic conversation with Salman and assured him security. Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique also met the actor at his residence on Sunday after the news broke out.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place