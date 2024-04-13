Arbaaz Khan reveals him and brother Salman Khan ‘don’t talk often'

Actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan appeared on former’s son, Arhaan Khan’s vodcast, Dumb Biryani. Talking to his brother and son about the equation they share with Salman Khan, Arbaaz stated that they were ‘very close.’ (Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Eid at Salman Khan's home? Pic from Galaxy Apartment surfaces online) Arbaaz Khan says he's 'very close' to brother Salman Khan.(Instagram)

‘Salman won’t hesitate if we need him’

Arbaaz opened up about his equation with his brothers, stating that they might not talk to each other every day, but will always be there in times of crisis. “We are very close. When we were young, we were of course staying together. Then we started working and moved out of home. One (Salman) hasn’t gotten married, but we (him and Sohail) got married and separated also and then I got remarried,” he said.

He also added that a crisis is usually when sometimes family tends to let you down, but his brothers have been the opposite. “The thing is, we may not be there when we’re doing individual things, but we are together in crisis. That’s when people usually run away from each other,” he said, adding, “Salman and I might not meet often or communicate that often but if he realises I am in strife, that man isn’t going to hesitate, whether it’s me, Sohail, or anybody else.”

Arbaaz and Sohail’s relationships

Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora for 19 years before the couple parted ways in 2016, officially divorcing in 2017. They have a son together, Arhaan. He married makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023 at sister Arpita’s home in Mumbai. Sohail was married to Seema Sachdev, but the couple separated in 2022. They have a son together, Nirvaan.

On the work front, Arbaaz recently starred in the Farrey, which was produced by Alvira Khan and Salman. He produced the Disney+ Hotstar film Patna Shuklla, starring Raveena Tandon and Manav Vij. He will soon play a cameo in Sridevi Bungalow.

