Inside Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora's girls night out. See pics

BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday night. They had a girls night out and were clicked visiting designer Manish Malhotra at his residence. Socialite Natasha Poonawalla also joined them. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu react to Amul’s creative on latest heist comedy film ‘Crew’) Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora were spotted at Manish Malhotra's home.

A cosy evening

Over the weekend, Kareena and her girl squad consisting of sister Karisma and friends Malaika and Amrita painted the town red. The divas were clicked attending a dinner party at Manish’s abode in Mumbai. The beauties turned heads and dressed to impress in cosy yet chic outfits. They happily posed for the paparazzi before making their way in.

Malaika opted for a white corset vest top paired with black pants and a white clutch. Kareena looked minimalist and chic in a monochrome outfit consisting of a loose shirt and pants. Karisma paired sneakers with a summer dress in black with pops of colour. Amrita opted for a short jacket and dress that she paired with sky-high heels.

Upcoming work

Kareena’s latest film Crew is currently running in theatres. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Digvijay Purohit the film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, apart from Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The film is a heist comedy about a trio of air hostesses who come across something valuable on a flight.

Karisma recently starred in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. Malaika played a guest role in the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and was seen with sister Amrita in her own reality series, Moving In With Malaika. She also works as a judge on TV reality shows.

