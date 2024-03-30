Malaika Arora attends family dinner with Arbaaz Khan and Sshura, spotted with Salim Khan. Watch

Malaika Arora continues to be on good terms with the Khan family. The model attended a family dinner on Friday night with not only her mother, Joyce Polycarp, sister Amrita Arora, and nephew Azaan, but also members of her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's family. (Also Read: Salman Khan, Orry feature in new podcast of Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan; Karan Johar reacts. Watch) Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan spotted on a dinner with Malaika Arora and her mother

Malaika's family dinner

From the Khan family, there was Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, along with his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. While Arbaaz wore a blue shirt and pants, Sshura was spotted in a black dress. The newly married couple posed for the paparazzi outside the Mumbai restaurant.

However, Malaika wasn't spotted posing with them. She was seen after the dinner, escorting her mother out. She posed with her mother briefly before bidding her goodbye. Malaika looked stunning in an all-white attire. As she and her mother stepped out of the restaurant, they followed Salim Khan, who was escorted by his team and security guards. Wearing a denim blue shirt, black sleeveless puffer jacket, and his signature cap, Salim waved at the paparazzi as Malaika and her mother patiently waited behind him.

Besides the Khan and Arora family, Raveena Tandon also attended the dinner. She also opted for an all-white attire. Raveena is close friends with Arbaaz and Sshura, who is also her longtime make-up artiste. Raveena also played the lead role in the courtroom drama Patna Shuklla, produced by Arbaaz, which released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.

Malaika, Arbaaz and Sshura

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani, but the two called it quits last year.

Reportedly, he met Sshura, a makeup artist, on the sets of Patna Shuklla. Arbaaz and Sshura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at his sister Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai.

