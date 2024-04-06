Crew box office collection day 9: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer shows growth, crosses 50 cr

Crew box office collection day 9: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew opened well at the box office. Although it showed a dip in numbers during the week, the film has now picked up on its second weekend. According to the latest update by Sacnilk.com, Crew has now managed to cross ₹ 50 crore at the box office. Crew revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. (Also read: Crew box office collection day 8: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer remains steady, might earn ₹4 cr) Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in a still from Crew.

Crew box office day 9

The report adds that Crew has collected ₹ 4.97 crore on its second Saturday. This indicates a growth in numbers when compared to the collections of the last few days. Crew is expected to do well during the weekend since there are no big releases to provide any competition. In the first week, Crew collected ₹ 43.75 crore, and on its second Friday, the film minted ₹ 3.75 crore. So far, as per the early estimates, Crew has amassed ₹ 52.47 crore in India. The report also added that Crew had 17.30% Hindi Occupancy on its second Saturday.

Kareena's AMA session

On Saturday, Kareena even did a fun AMA session on her Instagram Stories where she interacted with fans. A fan asked the actor if she had a favourite song from the album and Kareena said that she will always be a Diljit Dosanjh fan so of course her choice is Naina. Kareena also shared she loved the comedy in the script and that sister Karisma Kapoor has seen the film thrice!

Crew stars Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as air hostesses whose lives take a chaotic tuen when they discover a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits under his shirt. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.

