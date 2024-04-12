Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Eid at Salman Khan's home? Pic from Galaxy Apartment surfaces online

Salman Khan made the annual appearance at his home balcony again on Thursday to celebrate Eid with his fans. But it appears that he had some special guests at home too. A picture shared from his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments shows Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Also read: Cops lathicharge Salman Khan fans gathered outside his Galaxy Apartments on Eid. Watch) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for a picture with Salman Khan's staff.

Alia and Ranbir at Galaxy Apt.

The photo surfaced on social media on Friday morning and shows Alia in a white, floral suit while Ranbir is dressed in a blue jacket and pants. They are posing for the picture seemingly with a member of Salman's household staff. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor smile for the photo but the staff member looks more serious.

Reddit users confirmed that it was indeed clicked at Galaxy Apartment by digging up old pictures of the house from the same angle. The older pictures shows Salman's father Salim Khan, mother Salma and step-mother Helen sitting on sofas in the same corner.

A few fans joked that Ranbir was meeting Salman to offer him a role in his upcoming film Ramayana. “Salman will play the role of Marich in ramayan (the one who later turned into a golden deer),” joked a person. Another person guessed, “Maybe they met Salim Khan for something? Doesn’t have to be Salman.”

Salman and Ranbir have both dated Katrina Kaif in the past. She is now married to Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir and Alia married in 2022 and have a daughter, Raha.

What's next for Alia, Ranbir and Salman?

Ranbir will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, however, no official announcement has been made about it so far. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. Alia will be seen next in her home production Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. She also has Love and War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. It will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Salman's last release was Tiger 3. On Eid, he announced his next film, Sikandar. It will be directed by AR Murugadoss and release on Eid 2025.