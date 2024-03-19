Arbaaz Khan busts rumours of Salman Khan working with Atlee: ‘I’ve never seen him’

There were rumours that director Atlee and actor Salman Khan will team up for a film soon. There was also speculation that he and his brother, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan met with the director recently to discuss the film. In an interview with Mid Day, Arbaaz clarified these rumours. (Also Read: Is Salman Khan launching nephew Arhaan Khan? Arbaaz Khan responds to 'rumours') Arbaaz Khan spoke in a recent interview and stated that Salman Khan is not working with Atlee

‘I’ve never seen Atlee’

When Arbaaz was asked by the publication if he and Salman recently met Atlee to discuss a film, he said, “It's just a rumour that Salman, Atlee and I have met. I've never met Atlee in my life. I've never seen him, forget meeting him. Until you hear from the horse's mouth, you shouldn't believe (the rumours) too much.” Atlee had recently debuted in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, and fans were thrilled at the prospect of Salman potentially teaming up with the director.

‘Nothing has been decided’

Arbaaz was also asked about the potentiality of making Dabangg 4, despite Dabangg 3 not performing as well as the first two parts. Abhinav Kashyap had directed the first part while Arbaaz directed the second part and Prabhu Deva directed the third.

When asked if a fourth part is in the works and if he will direct it, Arbaaz said, “Right now, both of us are in the middle of our (upcoming projects). He has (to shoot) a film with Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman is certain that he wants to do Dabangg 4, as am I. We will do it when the time is right. I don't know if I will direct it. I would love to, but it hasn't been decided yet.”

Upcoming work

Arbaaz was last seen in the 2023 film Farrey and was recently in the news for marrying makeup artist Shura Khan. Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, apart from a cameo in Pathaan.

