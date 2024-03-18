Is Salman Khan launching nephew Arhaan Khan? Arbaaz Khan responds to 'rumours'
Arhaan Khan is Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son. The former couple is often spotted with Arhaan in Mumbai. Arbaaz is now married to Sshura Khan.
Arbaaz Khan reacted to the rumours of his son Arhaan Khan being launched by Salman Khan. In an interview with News18, Arbaaz, who shares Arhan with ex-wife Malaika Arora, said his son is currently prepping to make his big debut. He also reacted to recent reports about elder brother Salman planning to launch both of his nephews, Arhaan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan, in a ‘bromance movie’. Also read: Arbaaz Khan proposed to Sshura Khan a few days before wedding; don't miss son Arhaan Khan's reaction in unseen video
Arbaaz says Arhaan is 'very hard working'
Arbaaz refuted the same, and said, “I don’t know. They’re still rumours, according to me. This news hasn’t reached my ears yet." Arbaaz added that Arhaan Khan is keen on acting and is training for the same.
Arbaaz said, “It’s pretty evident based on his preparations that that’s where he wants to be. He has gone to a film school and has done other things also... Arhaan is now concentrating on his career. He’s just a young boy. He’ll be 22 this year. He’s preparing himself for his future. He’s a very hard-working, sincere and dedicated kid. If all goes well, his focus is right, and luck is on his side, I’m quite sure that he’ll make it because of his efforts."
More about Arhaan's rumoured film debut
Arbaaz and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan studied a film school in Long Island in the US. As per a recent report by Bollywood Life, Salman is all set to launch his brother's sons Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan in 'a Bollywood bromance movie'. Salman launched his niece Alizeh Agnihotri – daughter of Alvira Khan, Salman Khan’s sister, and actor Atul Agnihotri – in Farrey last year. The movie was released in November 2023.
