Arbaaz Khan proposed to Sshura Khan a few days before wedding; don't miss son Arhaan Khan's reaction in unseen video

Arbaaz Khan's wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, made her Instagram account public days after marrying the actor-producer. While reports claim Arbaaz and Sshura met on the sets of Patna Shukla, not much is known about their love story. Revealing some details of their relationship, Sshura posted a cute proposal video, where Arbaaz was seen going down on his knees to propose to her at a party. Also read: Farah Khan asks Malaika Arora if she will marry again, days after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan five days after proposing to her.

Arbaaz Khan proposes to Sshura

In the brief video, Sshura Khan is seen surprised as Arbaaz proposes to her with a huge bouquet of flowers. Sshura and Arbaaz were with his family members. As the makeup artist couldn't stop blushing, Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan was seen with them. Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan was also a part of the proposal video.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Arhaan Khan cheers for Arbaaz, Sshura

Arhaan was seen happily clapping and smiling to see Arbaaz and Sshura together. Actor Aayush Sharma, who is married to Arbaaz's sister Arpita, was also seen in the video. As Sshura accepted the proposal, Arbaaz put a ring on her finger. Both sealed the deal with a kiss and shared a hug before Arbaaz planted a kiss on her forehead.

Sharing the video, Sshura wrote on Instagram, “From saying YES on the 19th and getting married on the 24th of December. That was quick @arbaazkhanofficial Alhumdulilah.” Reacting to her post, Arbaaz commented, “On my knees feeling so so HIGH.”

Arbaaz and Sshura Khan's wedding

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24. It was held at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's residence in Mumbai, in the presence of only family members and close friends. From Salman Khan to Salim Khan, Salma Khan and Helen, the entire Khan family had arrived to bless the couple on their union. Arbaaz's son Arhaan was also a part of the private celebration alongside Raveena Tandon for whom Sshura works as her makeup artist.

Later, Arbaaz took to Instagram and posted the first pictures from the wedding. In a joint statement with Sshura, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on![?] Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Arbaaz and Sshura are currently on holiday. They were last seen arriving at Mumbai airport, ahead of New Year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place