close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan jet off for New Year vacation

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan jet off for New Year vacation

ANI |
Dec 30, 2023 10:50 AM IST

On Saturday morning, Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shura Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): The new year is going to be really special for actor Arbaaz Khan as he will ring in 2024 with his wife Shura Khan.

HT Image
HT Image

On Saturday morning, the newlyweds were spotted at the Mumbai airport and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the videos surfaced online, Arbaaz can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt that he paired with blue jeans. Shura opted for a grey co-ord set that she teamed with a cool black cap.

Arbaaz and Shura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24 at the latter's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram and announced his sacred union with Shura via a heartfelt Instagram post.

"In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on![?] Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1PvfPZI7lE/?hl=en&img_index=1

For the wedding, Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-colored lehenga for the nikah ceremony.

The ceremony happened in the presence of close friends and family members.

Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura besides family members including Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri among others.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

Reportedly, he met Shura, a makeup artist, on the sets of his upcoming film 'Patna Shukla', which features Ravena Tandon in the lead role. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out