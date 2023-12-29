Arbaaz Khan steps out with wife Sshura Khan, she walks separately to avoid photographers

Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan stepped out on Thursday and once again, they tried to avoid the paparazzi. The two tied the knot on Sunday and were spotted out and about in the city during the week as well. Sshura however, didn't seem to be in mood to be clicked and was seen walking at a distance from Arbaaz. Also read: Arbaaz Khan dedicates Tere Mast Mast Do Nain to wife Sshura Khan at their wedding Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan spotted on Thursday. (Viral Bhayani)

On Thursday, Arbaaz was spotted in a white stripped half-sleeve shirt and denims and also wore glasses. Sshura was in a silk jacket and denim shorts paired with sneakers. A video shows Sshura hiding her face with her hair and hand while sitting in the car beside Arbaaz. Another video shows her rushing towards the car while walking away from Arbaaz to avoid the photographers.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan wedding

Sshura is a makeup artist and had met Arbaaz during the making of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla. They tied the knot at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai house on Sunday. The entire Khan family and few of their industry friends attended the intimate nikah ceremony.

Arbaaz shared the first pictures from the wedding on Instagram hours later. He wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day.”

The bride and groom wore floral outfits for the ceremony: Arbaaz had donned a bandhgala sherwani and Sshura wore a pink pastel organza lehenga. Arbaaz's son Arhaan, parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan attended the wedding along with his stepmother Helen, his brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, sister Alvira Khan and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. Iulia Vantur and Raveena Tandon also attended the wedding.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora before they got divorced after 18 years of marriage. He was dating model Giorgia Andriani before their breakup last year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place