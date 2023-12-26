Arbaaz Khan's nikah ceremony on Sunday was a total family affair with his entire family including his son, parents, siblings, nieces and nephews in attendance. He has now shared an inside glimpse of how his closest people were by his side when he read the nikah with Sshura Khan. The family pictures speak a volumes with one even showing his son Arhaan smiling as the maulvi declared the nikah. Also read: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are married, actor shares wedding pics: 'Me and mine begin a lifetime of love, togetherness’ Arhaan Khan, Salma Khan, Salim Khan and Alvira Khan with Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan during the nikah ceremony.

Family joins Arbaaz Khan during nikah ceremony

Sharing the pictures, Arbaaz simply wrote on Instagram, "It’s you. It’s me. It’s us.” The first picture shows the maulvi talking to the bride and groom who are seen sitting on a bench with his mom Salma Khan sitting near the bride and father Salim Khan near the groom. Arbaaz's brother Salman Khan and sister Alvira Khan are seen sitting beside their father.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

It is followed by a picture probably clicked at the moment when the maulvi declared the nikah. Arhaan is seen looking at his father and his new wife with a smile on his face as the newlyweds laugh after being declared husband and wife.

Then there is an epic family picture as the entire Khan family sit with the bride and groom sit together for the customary click. It has Arbaaz's mom Salma Khan, step-mom Helen sitting side by side, brother Sohail Khan joining the lot with his sons and sister Arpita Khan posing with husband Aayush Sharma and their two kids. Her son Ahil is seen sitting on the knee of uncle Salman Khan.

There are also a picture of Arbaaz and Sshura posing with Arhaan and one of the father-son duo as well. Arbaaz locked the comments section to keep the trolls away.

More about Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Mumbai residence. Apart from their families, Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia were among the selected guests.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora but the two got divorced in 2017 after 18 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent Arhaan, 21. Arbaaz had dated Georgia Andriani for a couple of years but the two broke up last year. Meanwhile, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place