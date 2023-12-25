All about Arbaaz Khan's second wife Sshura Khan: Here's how they met

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot on Sunday. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends. While Arbaaz is an actor and a producer, little is known about his second wife, Sshura. (Also Read | Inside Arbaaz Khan's wedding: Salman Khan dances with bride Sshura, groom sings songs with son Arhaan. Watch) Arbaaz Khan's new wife Sshura Khan is a make-up artist.

Who is Sshura

Sshura is a makeup artist in Bollywood and has worked with several celebrities. As per a Times of India report, Arbaaz and Sshura met each other on the sets of the film Patna Shukla. However, both Arbaaz and Sshura have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

A source told The Times of India in an earlier report, “Arbaaz met Sshura on the set of his production venture Patna Shukla and they hit it off instantly. They started dating around nine months ago. Arbaaz introduced her to his family and the entire Khandaan (Khan family) love her.” The wedding date was reportedly finalised soon after.

About Sshura, Arbaaz's first marriages

Reports suggest that this is Sshura’s second marriage as well. Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and officially parted ways in May 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz co-parent their son Arhaan, who recently moved to the US for higher studies. Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years now. Arbaaz was previously in a relationship with model Giorgia Andriani.

About Sshura and Arbaaz wedding

The nuptials took place at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Arbaaz shared the first pictures from the wedding on his official Instagram page early Monday morning. "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day," he captioned the photos with Sshura.

The bride and groom wore floral outfits for the ceremony: Arbaaz had donned a bandhgala sherwani and Sshura wore a pink pastel organza lehenga. Arbaaz's son Arhaan, parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan attended the wedding along with his stepmother Helen, his brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, his nephew Nirvaan Khan, sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. Iulia Vantur and Raveena Tandon also attended the wedding.

